Police in West London have arrested two suspects after a 26-year-old man was shot, a teenager was stabbed and another man was injured in an incident in Queens Park on Sunday evening.Officers were notified after gunshots were heard near Beethoven Street at around 7.44pm and duly arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder.A second suspect has since been arrested, the Metropolitan Police said.The man who was shot was airlifted to hospital by the London Ambulance Service while paramedics also attended to a 19-year-old stab victim and a third man, 29, who was also injured.Both were also taken to hospital...