Charlotte, NC

Craft brewery tour company coming to Charlotte this summer

By Your704 Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 16 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Great news for Charlotte’s brewery-lovers: A craft brewery tour company is coming to town this summer.

City Brew Tours will officially start operations on Saturday, June 26 in Charlotte -- the first city in the southeast for the franchise.

“We’ve partnered with several breweries in the area to provide a variety of beers ranging from IPAs to hearty stouts to entice both the novice beer drinker and the true connoisseur,” said Connor Wolfarth, owner of City Brew Tours Charlotte.

Beer-lovers will have a choice of two guided tours. The “Original Charlotte Tour” will stop at four breweries with a meal pairing at Noble Smoke. The tour will last up to five hours and will cost $99.

The “Sip of Charlotte Tour” will include stops at three breweries and a local snack instead of a meal. The cost for the scaled-down, 3.5-hour tour is $70.

Reduced pricing will be available for designated drivers.

Each stop will focus on one element of the beer-making process and include a flight of four, 4-ounce servings of beer.

The current list of participating breweries includes Armored Cow Brewing Co., Lower Left Brewing Co. and The Suffolk Punch. More breweries are expected to be added prior to the June launch. Attendees will be informed of which breweries will be on the tour 48 hours before their tour date.

“With Charlotte’s reputation continuing to grow as a major center for craft beer, it was only a matter of time before a tour was offered in the Queen City, highlighting the artistry of beer making through local brewers,” said Chad Brodsky, founder and CEO of City Brew Tours. “I am thrilled to have a fellow beer enthusiast like Connor launching City Brew Tours in Charlotte.”

City Brew Tours’ 14-passenger van will pick up tour guests outside The Westin Charlotte, located at 601 South College Street. For more information about City Brew Tours Charlotte, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

