Our view: Tulsa's story is our story, too

Tulsa’s shame is our shame, too.

What happened in Greenwood in 1921 happened here.

It happened in Monett in 1894.

It happened in Pierce City in 1901.

It happened in Joplin in 1903.

It happened in Springfield in 1906.

It very likely happened to some of the same Black families multiple times.

Sixteen lynchings of Black residents are known to have occurred in Southeast Kansas and Southwest Missouri over a 35-year period, and multiple times Black homes were torched and Black residents burned out. It is the reason why parts of the Ozarks remain overwhelmingly white more than a century later.

Analogies are always perilous, and Kim Harper, writing in the Missouri Historical Review in 2011, also noted that, unlike lynchings in many more deeply Southern communities, some city leaders in Joplin tried to stop it, but enough community leaders failed to act that Thomas Gilyard was lynched in downtown Joplin in 1903. It’s also clear that a number of homes of Black people were attacked and burned in areas of Joplin and that as fast as firefighters could lay hose those hoses were cut and punctured with knives.

How much of Joplin’s Black population left after the lynching is open to debate. A newspaper reported that more than a fourth of Joplin’s more than 700 Black residents would leave permanently. We also know that neighboring towns reported a flood of refugees.

“Joplin’s entire (Black) population is driven from the city,” was the headline in one San Francisco paper following the lynching. “Late tonight not a (Black person) can be found in Joplin.”

Research by historians, the Globe and others over the years has concluded that from 1885 to 1920 there were lynchings of Blacks throughout the area, including Jasper County (one); Lawrence County (three); Barry County (one); Greene County (three); Crawford County, Kansas (four); Cherokee County, Kansas (two); and Labette County, Kansas (two).

Making the story even more tragic is that Black families fleeing lynchings and attacks in one community thought they were safe in another, only to find they were back in the path of hatred, racism and violence.

We know that after the lynching of three Black men in 1901 in Pierce City — William Godley, French Godley and Peter Hampton — Joplin and Springfield received an influx of Black residents from Pierce City. We also know that some Black residents of Joplin fled to Springfield after the murder of Gilyard. Springfield had a large, thriving Black community and a Black middle class, creating the illusion of tolerance and safety. But in 1906, after Horace Duncan, Fred Coker and William Allen were lynched, much of Springfield’s Black community fled. Many went to Kansas City, but it’s likely that some also went to Tulsa, which had an even wealthier, even larger Black community — Greenwood.

Like Tulsa, what happened in many of our communities made national headlines at the time but then disappeared from the history books — not talked about, not taught in schools, not memorialized.

Tulsa is taking steps to acknowledge its painful history

We must, as well.