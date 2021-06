“Nothing strengthens authority so much as silence.” —Leonardo da Vinci. I have spent 40 years in practice and nearly as long serving as an official and unofficial mentor for young lawyers, as well as more than a decade as an educator at many levels, including law school. All these experiences have informed me of the important skills lawyers need to master for success, most of which are not taught in law school. These are the so-called tricks of the trade or psychological game theories that a lawyer learns along the way, whether through committed, mindful mentoring or by trial and error.