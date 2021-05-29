Netflix and Bafta drop producer over claims of sexual misconduct

“Kids,” a gritty look at a group of skateboarding, drug-abusing, bed-hopping teenagers, became an unlikely box office hit when it premiered in the summer of 1995. Shot on a shoestring budget with a cast comprised of unknowns and amateur actors, the film’s subject matter and frank sexuality was scandalous, prompting condemnation in some quarters, as well as fights with the ratings board. “Kids'” NC-17 rating ultimately forced Bob and Harvey Weinstein, then at Miramax, to buy back the film from parent company Disney and create a one-off distribution shingle in order to release the movie in unrated form. It went on to gross an astounding $20.4 million, catapulted director Larry Clark and screenwriter Harmony Korine up Hollywood’s ladder, and launched the careers of stars Rosario Dawson and Chloë Sevigny.