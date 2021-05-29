Cancel
Sex Crimes

Netflix and Bafta drop producer over claims of sexual misconduct

By Taz Ali
inews.co.uk
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and Bafta have dropped an unnamed producer after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him by a number of women. The streaming giant said it removed the producer from one of its titles after receiving an email detailing the historical allegations, which pre-date the current Netflix project. Bafta...

