Netflix and Bafta drop producer over claims of sexual misconduct

Chrissy Teigen has reportedly stepped back from a voiceover role in Netflix’s Never Have I Ever following accusations that she bullied Courtney Stodden and other reality stars.Stodden opened up about Teigen’s past behaviour in a recent interview with The Daily Beast, where they recounted how the cookbook author had bullied them when they were a teenager and told them to kill themselves.After resurfaced tweets from Teigen directed at Stodden corroborated the claims, the 35-year-old publicly apologised on Twitter, where she described herself as an “insecure, attention-seeking troll” and said that she was “mortified and sad at who I used to...