I remember, in Mac Browns first tour at no class attendance required, his belly aching about how Danny Ford could go into North Carolina and pick the recruits he wanted. He claimed, that the blue bellies would never get to the top of the ACC as long as this continued! I post this, after reading Paws updates. Lock it down Dabo! We are Clemson.. they are not! Tell Mac. 30 years has changed nothing! Young men, you can come win championships, and earn a Clemson degree... or stroll around a campus that when November hits, is all about basketball! GO TIGERS!