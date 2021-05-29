Cancel
2021 Mugello Moto3 Qualifying Result: Better Early Than Late

motomatters.com
 16 days ago

After Mugello offered impeccable conditions for the circus’ return to Italy, a touch of grey coloured the sky ahead of the lightweight class’ qualifying session. It ultimately proved irrelevant but teams and riders still tried to gamble so Q2 was slow to get going, until Pedro Acosta opened the show, fresh off an eventful Q1. It was Gabriel Rodrigo who claimed provision pole after the first run of laps but half the pack was yet to post a timed lap until the final handful of minutes. Ultimately it was Q1 leader Tatsuki Suzuki who kept the pace up to claim pole position in Mugello by over half a second from the championship leader. Acosta wobbled his way through Q1 but managed to secure his first front row start of his rookie season to date, while Rodrigo got pushed back to third.

