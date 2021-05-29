'The Other Black Girl' In This New Thriller May Not Be Your Friend

For a long time, I’ve had friends in various branches of law enforcement. Some of these people have become very close friends of mine, and they are the most loyal, selfless, brave, and reliable friends I think anyone could ever have. My respect for what they do has grown over the years, as I see and hear stories of their sacrifices and struggles, of their scrapes with danger and death, of their heartaches and emotional scarring from the service they provide for the safety of everyone else. I couldn’t imagine going to work every day and seeing up close the darkness of this world, not knowing whether I’d even come home alive, and shutting it all off to be a father or husband. I don’t have to do that, because they chose to do it for me. They do it for all of us. In today’s society, being in law enforcement is more dangerous and thankless than ever, and it’s terrifying to think about. These brave individuals deserve better, and with my small platform I’m making a statement, I’m raising awareness, and I’m raising a tribute and an anthem for these brave men and women. I’ve shared my new song “Thin Blue Line” with a few of them, and the impact has been apparent immediately. The song and the message have invoked tears, hugs, and pride in each of them. If I can make a small bit of difference with my support, give them a little bit more strength to face their challenges, and open others’ eyes to the reality of what it means to be a part of the “thin blue line”, my heart will be full knowing my music has made a tangible difference in the world for people who desperately need our support.