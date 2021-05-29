The Real Reason Dove Cameron Was Afraid To Reveal Her Sexuality
With a whopping 42 million followers on Instagram, singer and (Emmy-winning) actor Dove Cameron's star is ever-rising. Announced in March as one of the titular heroes in the CW live-action adaptation of "The Powerpuff Girls" alongside Chloe Bennet and Yana Perrault, Cameron has been a fixture with Disney fans for some time. Per her agency's bio, Cameron not only starred in a slew of Disney series including the sitcom "Liv and Maddie," but her single for the show, "Better in Stereo," climbed all the way to the top spot on Billboard's Digital Songs chart.