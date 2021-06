The crypto payment solutions provider that introduced blockchain-based subscription billing to credit card-harried merchants is moving to the Binance Smart Chain. PumaPay pioneered cryptocurrency-funded payments with its PullPayment Protocol, a series of smart contracts that opens up the use of flexible billing tools like recurring subscriptions and automated account balance top-ups that actively “pull” payments from clients. By doing away with the need to ask customers to actively “push” out crypto payment every month, it gives online merchants an alternative to the high fees and restrictive rules of fiat credit card companies that were previously the only source of “set it and forget it” payments.