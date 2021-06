As global tourism has a bit of a reset due to the pandemic and Brexit, and travel abroad remains more complicated, a future-gazing report by Haulfryn, The Way We Holiday Now, explores the evolution of the UK holiday over the past 85 years. It uncovers how the UK holiday began, what really makes a holiday special now and what we can expect in the future. The report delves into how we have reached the watershed moment in the holiday sector that we find ourselves in today with staycation holidays reigning supreme. It explores the changing lifestyles of holidaymakers and holiday homeowners, and dives into younger holiday home buyers, multi-generational holidays, pet-friendly breaks and the joy of staycations/UK over Europe.