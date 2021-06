Many Americans are celebrating the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, as infections, hospitalizations and deaths are at an all-time low since the virus first started ravaging the country in spring 2020. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now classified the Delta variant, first discovered in India, as a "variant of concern," accounting for 10 percent of cases in the United States. What does this mean and why are virus experts so concerned? Read on for six essential life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.