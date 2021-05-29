Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A's aim for fifth win in six games against Angels

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 26 days ago

The host Oakland Athletics once again will look to take advantage of the Los Angeles Angels, who are without star outfielder Mike Trout, when the California rivals meet for the sixth time in nine days on Saturday afternoon. Trout hasn't played since May 17 because of a strained right calf.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Alex Cobb
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Sean Manaea
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Oakland Athletics#American League Mvp#Angels 8 4#Era#National League#798th#The Baltimore Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBspotonalabama.com

A's build early lead, end Angels' six-game winning streak

Sean Murphy belted an early two-run homer and Mitch Moreland singled in two runs during a five-run third inning as the Oakland Athletics snapped the visiting Los Angeles Angels' six-game winning streak with an 8-5 victory on Monday. Sean Manaea (6-2) allowed one run on nine hits...
MLBbettingpros.com

Angels look to extend season-best winning streak against the Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Angels have won five straight games, including yesterday's 8-7 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The five-game winning streak is Los Angeles's longest this year, and they look to make it six consecutive wins this afternoon. Betting Impact:. The Angels are -134 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus...
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Dylan Bundy’s rough start ends Angels’ 6-game winning streak

OAKLAND — In baseball, it is often said, momentum is only as good as the next day’s starting pitcher. So the Angels’ six-game winning streak came to a crashing halt under the weight of Dylan Bundy’s disappointing season. Bundy gave up seven runs in the Angels’ 8-5 loss to the...
MLBthenashvillenews.net

A's host Angels, seek fifth straight win

No team has been as hot this month as the Oakland Athletics, who continue their three-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Oakland has won four straight and is 10-2 in June following an 8-5 win on Monday, when Sean Murphy delivered a two-run homer and reached base fourtimes.
MLBNewsbug.info

A’s Frankie Montas has one of his best starts against Angels in win

The Oakland A’s beat the Los Angeles Angels 6-4 on Tuesday night at the Coliseum. Like he does in most starts, Frankie Montas looked unconquerable in the first and second innings, firing 99 mph fastballs and sinkers. They key to Montas’ success comes when he sustains that dominance a couple times through the opposing order.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Alex Cobb: Fans eight in fifth win

Cobb (5-2) earned the victory over Detroit on Friday, pitching 5.2 innings and allowing one unearned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight. Cobb entered the contest having given up five runs in each of his past two outings, and he would have escaped without allowing any runners to cross the plate Friday if not for a sixth-inning error by Jared Walsh that helped the Tigers push across a single tally against him. By that point, the Angels had already notched seven runs and given Cobb all the support he needed to earn his fifth win of the campaign. The right-hander helped himself with eight strikeouts and has unexpectedly blossomed in that category that season, posting over a strikeout per inning for the first time in his 10-year career. That has given him some fantasy relevance despite a pedestrian 4.41 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Cobb's next start is lined up to come at Tampa Bay next weekend.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Struggling Tigers look to stop 3-game slide against Angels

Detroit Tigers (29-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-35, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (4-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-7, 6.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -160, Tigers +139; over/under is 9...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels: Shohei Ohtani sends ball into orbit (Video)

Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani continues to prove he is a one-of-a-kind talent and put on his latest spectacle Tuesday night. Shohei Ohtani is easily the most unique individual in any professional sport. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star isn’t on the mound Tuesday night, but he is in the lineup.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Thanks to Shohei Ohtani, the LA Angels enter the record books again

It was a first for Shohei Ohtani today, as the LA Angels had him pitch on five days rest for the first time this year. Well, that was a first for the Angels today. There was another much more notable first that happened today as well, and it means a bit more to MLB history than that individual accomplishment:
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Monday 6/21/21

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate when they go 0-for-4.
MLBParadise Post

SF Giants-Angels matchup between Ohtani, Gausman features a first in MLB history

ANAHEIM — When Gabe Kapler and Joe Maddon turned in their respective lineups for Wednesday’s matchup between the Giants and Angels, the two managers guaranteed the game would feature a first-of-its-kind occurrence. It’s been 48 years since the American League implemented the designated hitter and 24 years since the Giants...
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels activate Jose Quintana from Injured List

The Angels got back another piece of their starting rotation on Monday, as they activated Jose Quintana from the Injured List. In the move, the club optioned Jaime Barria to Triple-A Salt Lake and Chris Rodriguez to Double-A Rocket City. Quintana was placed on the IL on May 21 due...
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: Ohtani back on mound, Franco's smashing start

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Two-way star Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound, taking on Kevin Gausman and the Giants at Angel Stadium. Because the game is being played in an American League park, it has the potential to be the first where an NL team uses a designated hitter and the AL team does not. Ohtani has hit for himself in seven of his starts this season and went into Tuesday tied for the major league lead with 23 home runs.
MLBSan Bernardino County Sun

Angels come up short in weird, 13-inning game against Giants

ANAHEIM — In the first game in major league history in which an American League team had its pitcher hitting while the National League team used a DH, the Angels actually ended the game with two pitchers in the lineup. The Angels’ 9-3, 13-inning loss to the San Francisco Giants...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Long after Gausman, Ohtani leave, Giants outlast DH-less Angels 9-3 in 13 innings

Jun. 24—ANAHEIM — With such a terrific pitching matchup Wednesday at Angel Stadium, of course the game wound up with neither starter factoring, unless you count the ramifications the Angels faced for using Shohei Ohtani to hit for himself, forfeiting their DH the entire game. For the first time, an...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Marathon game ends in 9-3 victory against Angels

If you did not catch the SF Giants game, you would not have expected much excitement in a blowout game judging by the score. However, it was a weird game that had plenty of twists and turns that ended in a 9-3 victory for the Giants, completing the two-game sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Giants silence Ohtani, shut out Angels

Major League Baseball decided that the talk of the sport this week should be umpires checking gloves, hats and even belts, leading to some awkward images and harsh words around the league. The Giants simply kept their heads down, kept hitting and pitching, and pushed further ahead of the pack.