(Granite Falls MN-) A Morton man accused of shooting a Willmar woman in the leg March 15th will appear in Yellow Medicine County District Court Monday afternoon for a settlement conference. 41-year-old Billy Jo Fischer is charged with 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Possession of a Firearm After Being Convicted of a Violent Crime. Unconditional bail for Fischer was set at $250,000. Fischer allegedly shot his 31-year-old girlfriend in the leg as the two were driving away from Prairie's Edge Casino Resort March 15th. Fischer was arrested the next morning in Granite Falls. The shooting victim was hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center.