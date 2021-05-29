Police bust suspected cannabis factory but find illegal Bitcoin 'mine' instead

A 47-year-old man in the U.K. has received a suspended prison sentence after calling police to report a potential burglary, only to lead officers to an illegal cannabis grow in his own home. Phillip Harrison, called 999, the emergency telephone number in the U.K., after hearing someone banging on his neighbour’s door and then on his door, reports the Daily Mail. Man barricades himself inside home as police attempt raid, says illicit grow is for medical purposes Access to medical cannabis remains a challenge in the U.K., argues mother of chronically ill child Canadian resident faces felony charge following cannabis smuggling bid When officers arrived at the scene, Harrison let them into his home, where they quickly discovered a cannabis grow in his bedroom. According to prosecuting attorney Kate Barnes, the bedroom has been converted to accommodate 10 cannabis plants and a grow tent. Barnes estimated the total operation to be worth about £5,600 ($9,650). Barnes also added that Harrison said the plants were strictly for personal consumption and there’s no evidence to suggest otherwise. In an interview with the police, Harrison allegedly admitted to growing the plants from seed, noting that it was more cost-effective than purchasing cannabis. Harrison’s lawyer, Kelleigh Lodge, said her client faced mental health challenges and was growing the plants for personal use. Lodged added that Harrison quickly came clean about the plants when the officers arrived at his home. Harrison, who breached a previous suspended sentence for a charge of handling stolen goods, pleaded guilty to production of a controlled drug class B and breaching a suspended sentence order. Lodge noted that a prison sentence would likely result in Harrison losing his property Sentencing Harrison to two months in prison suspended for 12 months, the judge noted that Harrison “didn’t think it through,” when…