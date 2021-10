BOSTON (CBS) — There have been some pretty solid plays in the field during the Red Sox-Astros ALCS. But the catch of the series may belong to a Red Sox fan early in Game 5 at Fenway Park. Boston third baseman Rafael Devers led off the bottom of the second inning on Wednesday by grounding out to first. It was a pretty harmless ground-out, but Devers’ bat exploded on his swing, sending shards of it everywhere. A piece of a shattered bat flew into the crowd at Fenway and a fan made an incredible catch. pic.twitter.com/dKPFqhdhZv — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 20,...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO