Holiday Eases Pandemic Restrictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has ushered in the Memorial Day holiday weekend by easing pandemic-related limits on crowd sizes as COVID-19 vaccinations continue to climb. Friday marked the start of a two-week period in which Kentucky businesses and events are allowed to operate at 75% capacity. All coronavirus-related capacity restrictions will end on June 11. The state also lifted its virus-related curfew on bars and restaurants Friday. The governor reported 415 new coronavirus cases Friday and 10 more virus-related deaths in Kentucky.