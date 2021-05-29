The oldest building in major cities across America

While the United States is a relatively young nation compared to the likes of China or countries throughout Europe, that doesn't mean we're lacking in the history department. There are plenty of buildings throughout this country that showcase our history as a nation and in many ways reflect the hopes, dreams and conflicts of our ancestors. The online financial services company NetCredit recently focused its research efforts on identifying the oldest buildings in America's biggest cities, and the resulting list covers everything from adobe huts to elegant mansions. Here's a closer look.