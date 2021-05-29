Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

The oldest building in major cities across America

By Mia Taylor
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the United States is a relatively young nation compared to the likes of China or countries throughout Europe, that doesn't mean we're lacking in the history department. There are plenty of buildings throughout this country that showcase our history as a nation and in many ways reflect the hopes, dreams and conflicts of our ancestors. The online financial services company NetCredit recently focused its research efforts on identifying the oldest buildings in America's biggest cities, and the resulting list covers everything from adobe huts to elegant mansions. Here's a closer look.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Europe#Netcredit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

Why aren't more American women and men in the labor force?

An important question now facing the United States is: Why aren’t more American women and men participating in the labor force?. U.S. economists say that America’s low labor force participation rate is holding the country back. They believe raising the proportion of Americans in the labor force should be a national priority.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Atlantic

The Myth of a Majority-Minority America

In recent years, demographers and pundits have latched on to the idea that, within a generation, the United States will inevitably become a majority-minority nation, with nonwhite people outnumbering white people. In the minds of many Americans, this ethno-racial transition betokens political, cultural, and social upheaval, because a white majority has dominated the nation since its founding. But our research on immigration, public opinion, and racial demography reveals something quite different: By softening and blurring racial and ethnic lines, diversity is bringing Americans together more than it is tearing the country apart.
HealthUS News and World Report

Death Rates Are Rising Across Rural America

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In rural America, more people die from chronic health conditions and substance abuse than in suburbs and cities, and the gap is widening. Researchers report in a new study that the difference in rural and urban death rates tripled over the past 20...
PoliticsYakima Herald Republic

Commentary: Puerto Rico is America's oldest democratic crisis

In recent months, Americans have been rightfully concerned about threats to the nation’s democracy, from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol to new restrictive voting laws in states across the country. At the same time, America’s oldest democratic crisis rages on: Puerto Rico remains, for all intents and purposes, a U.S. colony — its more than 3 million residents granted neither full sovereignty nor full political rights in the United States. That immoral status quo rarely garners attention, but it urgently demands action from all Americans who defend democratic values.
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

NYC’s China Institute, the Oldest Chinese Bicultural Non-Profit in America

Since 1926, China Institute has worked to advance a deeper understanding of China and its rapidly shifting culture through education, culture, art, and business programs. The Institute has brought Chinese culture and history to New York City through gallery exhibitions, talks with Chinese politicians and cultural leaders, business initiatives, and Chinese immersion programs.
Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

Local pair participate in Taps Across America

Taps Across America has become a new tradition. I think it's wonderful. Jim Coward and I bought kazoos and performed taps in front of the Beekay Theatre at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day. It was a great feeling and honoring our fallen this way gave us great pride and joy....
Crestview, FLcrestviewbulletin.com

New local business services America’s oldest truck brand

CRESTVIEW — A Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting on May 21 was flanked by a pair of impressive “severe-duty” Autocar trucks representing a 122-year heritage as America’s oldest, continuously operating truck brand. Southern Commercial Diesel owner Kyle Ramos and his staff were joined at their North Lloyd Street...
Fraud CrimesThe Poultry Site

JBS plants across North America and Australia reopen

Reuters reports that the White House is blaming a notorious Russia-linked hacking group for the cyberattack against JBS. Brazil's JBS controls about 20% of the slaughtering capacity for US cattle and hogs, so the plants' reopening should prevent a severe supply-chain disruption. JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, said most operations...
Dearborn, MIPosted by
CBS News

Taps Across America brings the nation together on Memorial Day

From the rooftops of America's biggest cities to the country roads far from them, Americans of all stripes came together for what is now a tradition. On Memorial Day at 3 p.m., thousands joined for the annual nationwide performance of Taps. Some players, like 70-year-old Michael Stanton of Dearborn, Michigan,...
Labor IssuesIndustriALL

North America cement unions continue to build power

Representatives of IndustriALL Global Union’s North American affiliates in the cement industry met to discuss labour issues, updating each other on collective bargaining, organizing campaigns and global trends in the industry, including how the pandemic impacts workers. According to participants no massive layoffs took place in the cement industry in...
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Fleet Farm partners with CBS News for "Taps Across America"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Trumpeters from Siouxland joining others across the country Monday afternoon in honoring the fallen. The Fleet Farm store on Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City taking part in "Taps Across America" this Memorial Day, observing a moment of silence while a bugler played "Taps". "Sioux City is...
AdvocacyNW Florida Daily News

LETTER: Support sought for local Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America day will be on Dec 18, 2021. All over the world, memorial wreaths will be laid on the graves of American veterans, including those at Barrancas National Cemetery on NAS Pensacola. The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon along with many non-profit organizations, are soliciting sponsorships year round....