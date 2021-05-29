Cancel
Erie County, PA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 21:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Lake, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga and Lorain Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

alerts.weather.gov
