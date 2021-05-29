Beach Hazards Statement issued for Erie, Lucas, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-29 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-30 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Erie; Lucas; Ottawa BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Lucas, Ottawa and Erie Counties. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.alerts.weather.gov