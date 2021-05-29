Wind Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-29 03:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-30 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.alerts.weather.gov