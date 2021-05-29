Cancel
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 03:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-05-30 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 AM AKDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern Brooks Range, Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-25 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley Heavy rainfall expected in the Brooks Range through Friday evening Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for the Central and Eastern Brooks Range, as a weather front stalls in the area, with up to 1.00 inch of additional rainfall expected. Drainages out of the Brooks Range will see sharp rises Friday and Saturday with rivers remaining high through the weekend. Outdoor recreators should remain especially vigilant for very fast rises on local streams and rivers draining out of the Brooks Range. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
Environmentweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern Brooks Range, Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-25 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range; Upper Koyukuk Valley Heavy rainfall expected in the Brooks Range through Friday evening Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected for the Central and Eastern Brooks Range, as a weather front stalls in the area, with up to 1.00 inch of additional rainfall expected. Drainages out of the Brooks Range will see sharp rises Friday and Saturday with rivers remaining high through the weekend. Outdoor recreators should remain especially vigilant for very fast rises on local streams and rivers draining out of the Brooks Range. For the latest river information go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dawson, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dawson; Wibaux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WIBAUX AND SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Glendive, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wibaux, Hodges and Yates. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Merrick County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Merrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Merrick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON...SOUTHWESTERN MERRICK AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Prosser, or 11 miles northwest of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported quarter size hail at 400 PM near Prosser. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Doniphan and Hansen around 415 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Giltner and Phillips. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 301 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
York County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK...EASTERN FILLMORE AND NORTHERN THAYER COUNTIES At 544 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near McCool Junction to Exeter to near Milligan to near Ohiowa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern York, eastern Fillmore and northern Thayer Counties. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 357 and 365. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Mono County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mono FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN MONO, SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND WESTERN MINERAL COUNTIES At 150 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates the heavier rain over the advisory area has ended with lighter rain persisting. Moderate flooding due to continued water running off from higher terrain is still expected in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.1 to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-25 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Along the Richardson Highway south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Carteret County, NCweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current remain calm. Don`t fight the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim back to shore. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 1:30 this afternoon.
Alaska Stateweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-25 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Along the Richardson Highway north of Trims Camp. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Ochiltree County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles north of Towner, or 14 miles southeast of Cheyenne Wells, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Kiowa County. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lipscomb County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lipscomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lipscomb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Beaver County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR BEAVER...NORTHWESTERN LIPSCOMB AND NORTHEASTERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 922 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Perryton, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Perryton, Booker, Gate, Knowles, Elmwood, Slapout and Balko. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fond Du Lac County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fond du Lac by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fond du Lac A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL FOND DU LAC COUNTY At 944 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fond Du Lac, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fond Du Lac, North Fond Du Lac, Oakfield, Southern Lake Winnebago, Taycheedah, Lamartine, Eden, Peebles and Johnsburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Hamilton County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Adams County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lea County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lea A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT/530 PM MDT/ FOR EAST CENTRAL LEA AND NORTHWESTERN GAINES COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT/510 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Humble City, or 9 miles north of Hobbs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hobbs, Humble City, Industrial Airpark, Knowles and Higginbotham. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Hall County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hall by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hall A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS...SOUTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hansen, or 10 miles north of Hastings, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Giltner and Stockham. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 312 and 331. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Brown County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BROWN COUNTY At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Robinson, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hiawatha and Robinson. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH