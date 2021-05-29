Cancel
NFL

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (5/29/21)

By Thomas Moore
Dawgs By Nature
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowns 2021 schedule: Toughest stretch, opponent preview, key matchups, predictions and more (CBS Sports) - An in-depth look at where the Browns might end up in 2021. Browns players with most to prove ahead of 2021 season (Bleacher Report) - So looking ahead to 2021, the job of next year’s Browns team will be to prove that last year was no fluke. However, for some individuals, they’ll need to spend the 2021 campaign proving themselves.

Posted by FanSided
Daily Dawg Tags: Cleveland Browns revamped defense focal point of OTAs

The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need to know including their revamped defense being the focal point of OTAs. Mandatory minicamp is here for the Cleveland Browns as their team will be together from June 15th through the 17th as they begin preparations for the upcoming 2021 season. It won’t be the first time they have held any workouts, but it will be the first time the entire team is together.
What Is Nick Chubb Worth to the Cleveland Browns?

The Cleveland Browns spent the better part of a decade rebuilding in an extreme and thorough fashion. Now they're contenders, but they've also reached the point at which they're having to pay up to keep the band together. Star edge defender Myles Garrett has already been paid, and they'll almost...
Daily Dawg Tags: Cleveland Browns wrap up minicamp

BEREA, OH - JUNE 16: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns stretches during a mini camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on June 16, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) The Cleveland Browns finished their three-day minicamp on Thursday and left us...
Daily Dawg Tags: Cleveland Browns offered Sheldon Richardson higher contract

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 23: Sheldon Richardson #93 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need...
Myles Garrett Lands At #25 On PFF’s 50 Best Players List

Pro Football Focus continued with its “50 Best Players in the NFL Right Now” Wednesday. And another Cleveland Browns player landed right in the middle of the list. Myles Garrett earned PFF’s 25th spot, the third Cleveland Browns player cited by the analyst group. Writer Sam Monson spent as many...
10 NFL Players Who Could Make Their First Pro Bowl Appearance in 2021

We started this exercise of projecting first-time, non-rookie Pro Bowlers a year ago, and while there were some obvious missteps (buying high on the Seahawks defense) there were some notable wins. Indeed, Evan Engram, Josh Jacobs, Justin Simmons and Darren Waller all made the nonexistent 2021 Pro Bowl, while Baker Mayfield led the Browns to their first playoff win since the cold war. Another Saints tackle, Terron Armstead, reached the Pro Bowl despite our selection, Ryan Ramczyk, also turning in a formidable campaign. We’ll give ourselves a three out of five stars for effort.
Kareem Hunt On Nick Chubb: “Pay That Man”

There is mutual and genuine admiration between Cleveland Browns running backs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. In a sport where egos and statistics rule, this is refreshing. Hunt recently talked about Chubb at his youth football camp. He said:. “Pay that man. He’s a freak of nature. He’s like a...
Nick Chubb at No. 37 on PFF Top 50 list

It may have taken a bit longer than necessary for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to get his career going, but once it did, Chubb has firmly established himself as one of the league’s best backs. Chubb fell just four yards short in his rookie season from posting three...
Kareem Hunt Sends Browns Clear Message About Nick Chubb

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With Pro Bowler Nick Chubb leading that way and Kareem Hunt providing valuable touches in relief, Kevin Stefanski’s team dominated opposing defensive fronts. But with Chubb’s rookie contract coming to an end after the upcoming...
1 Player on Every NFL Team Who Could Disappoint in 2021

The NFL is a results-oriented league. Teams can find success, winning the majority of their games, and still disappoint by failing to claim a Super Bowl title. The same is true for players. They can perform well yet still fall short of expectations. Take Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott....
Report: Sheldon Richardson Turned Down Bigger Offer From Browns

According to a recent report from Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, former Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson turned down a bigger offer from the Browns to re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings. What We Know. Richardson was released by the Browns after playing two seasons with the team. In...
2021 Fantasy Football PPR Wide Receiver Rankings

1-10. 1. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills. Leading the league in receiving yards and target volume in 2020, there’s no reason Diggs can’t continue his crusade in 2021. Being the number one option on one of the league’s biggest breakout offenses last year while appearing in all 16 games and playing through a torn oblique in the playoffs certainly doesn’t hurt either.
NFL Draft 2021: 3 first-round picks teams will regret

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded a little over a month and there were a lot of great picks. With every draft pick, a sense of hope comes with every pick that they can change your franchise. However, not every pick always turns into what you may have hoped for. Some teams will look back and love their picks and some will look back and regret their picks.
Cowboys QB Dak Rank: How High On Chris Simms' NFL List?

After appearing at No. 8 on the 2020 list of Chris Simms' top-40 quarterbacks, Dak Prescott cracks the top-10 once again on Simms' 2021 quarterback rankings. The Cowboys signed Prescott to a new contract this year that compensates him as the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, to the tune of $160 million over the next four seasons.
Daily Dawg Tags: Cleveland Browns have no flaws says Peter Schrager

The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need to know, including Peter Schrager saying the roster has ‘no flaw’. Travis Kelce turned some heads recently when he decided to not only say that the Cleveland Browns were contenders in the AFC, but that they were also neck and neck with his own team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill named NFL’s second best duo

Who would you say are the top two players from the K.C. Chiefs? The first entry is an obvious one in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The second one could be a toss-up between a few faces. Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports says it doesn’t matter who you slot in at No. 2 overall, the Chiefs are still second to the Green Bay Packers when it comes to the top duos in the NFL.