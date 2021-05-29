NELSON PRICE: Things worth remembering

How jams at the back of Bob Dylan’s tour bus and Levon Helm’s Barn helped a personal relationship become a musical one. ‘It Was The Music’ is a 10 episode documentary series by director Mark Moskowitz that celebrates music that has been close to his heart for all of his adult life and also changed the world. Moskowitz had wanted to make the documentary for some time but was struggling to find an overall concept that would be a suitable vehicle for him to explore and celebrate the mix of rock and roots music that emerged in the ‘60s and ‘70s and continues to influence the music of today. It was when he attended a gig by Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams and heard their roots inflected music and saw the close connection they had with their audience that he found the solution to his problem. His documentary series features Campbell and Williams as they traversed America playing their music and includes a host of interviewees and never-before-seen performances with friends including Jackson Browne, Jorma Kaukonen, Jack Casady, Phil Lesh, Jerry Douglas, Buddy Miller, Rosanne Cash, David Bromberg and others.