NELSON PRICE: Things worth remembering

NFTs are a factor of magnificence (typically), and typically they’re simply downright bizarre. But they’re collectible, and they’re undoubtedly having greater than a second. NFTs have grabbed the headlines with celebrities releasing their collections, from “The Mohammed Ali Collection”, to Tony Hawk after which distinguished artists like Banksy and Beeple whose work was auctioned off in Christie’s for an astonishing $69 million bid. Anything could be bought as an NFT so long as it’s first digitized; from gifs to songs from the likes of Snoop and Grimes, to tweets – keep in mind Jack Dorsey’s first-ever Twitter Tweet with the memorable phrases “just setting up my twttr ”? He wrote that on March 21, 2006, and it was later auctioned off by the CEO of Twitter and Square, Dorsey for an eye-watering $2.9 million to a Malaysian businessman. And particularly artwork, together with buying and selling playing cards and distinctive items of paintings.