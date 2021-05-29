Cancel
Clemson, SC

I think it's Regalia purple!***

tigernet.com
 16 days ago

If the uniforms are the first thing that comes to mind... Normally when I see a numbered list that long during the workday... Re: TNET: Clemson ranked outside of top 10 in team uniform rankings. they would wear white pants with purple jerseys on Military Appreciation Day. The all purple...

www.tigernet.com
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Why I don't think we know Matt Corral's ceiling yet

When the way-too-early 2022 mock drafts came out and Matt Corral was nowhere to be found, there was a clear takeaway. At least that’s what it appears the NFL Draft experts believe roughly a year ahead of when that sort of thing actually matters. Maybe a good chunk of that is the belief that a Lane Kiffin-Jeff Lebby system that schemed guys open left and right benefited Corral, and that someone barely on the right side of the 6-0, 200-pound line doesn’t necessarily scream “no-doubter first-rounder.” If he was already worthy of that buzz, perhaps he wouldn’t have returned for a 4th year in Oxford.
Basketballsportswar.com

Agree with this completely but I think it’s two issueswe have a smallish

Roster 48 v 55-60 for many others and we had say 5-6 with injuries which leaves us around 42-43. Having a smaller roster is better for all the reasons Q mentions and kids aren’t ‘standing’ around in practice or reps being taken from the 1s. But it also seems like it would lead to more stability. If a kid feels like he is never going to play at UVA, it would seem like it would be worse at Duke, UNC, Denver, Cuse where there are another 10-12 kids who are in the mix. Then again, if kids don’t have the competitive drive to compete internally then maybe they don’t have what it takes to compete against ACC level competition. That aside, it’s not often 1st years are going to see significant minutes on a NC caliber squad so maybe kids are not willing to wait or work for their shot.
College Sports
247Sports

Most appearances in College Football Playoff rankings

Playoff expansion is on college football’s horizon, but will parity follow in a 12-team field? The best of the best have dominated the four-team playoff since its inception in 2014, so it’s no surprise the College Football Playoff committee’s top 25 rankings over the last seven years includes a who’s who of bluebloods in the sport.
NFL247Sports

USC CB prospect Jaeden Gould to choose between Trojans, Penn State

Four-star 2022 Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic cornerback Jaeden Gould will announce his commitment between USC and Penn State this weekend. The national defensive back prospect posted on Monday that he will go public with his commitment on Sunday via Instagram. Gould took in an official visit to USC last weekend...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

4-star CB picking between Penn State, USC sets commitment date

By the end of the week, Penn State will know if it has landed a commitment from heavily-recruited cornerback Jaeden Gould. The 4-star defensive back recently told 247Sports his commitment date plans. Gould told 247Sports that he will be making his official announcement on Sunday, June 20, which is Father’s...
Ohio State
FanSided

Ohio State football: OSU pursuing transfer receiver

The Ohio State football team isn’t just recruiting high school kids, they’re also talking to transfer portal kids. The Ohio State football team has offered a scholarship to Jackson State graduate transfer receiver Daylen Baldwin. He received the offer after he turned in an impressive workout for the Buckeyes on Thursday. He said this to 247 Sports afterward,
Michigan State
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan football a top-10 program at landing ‘blue-chip’ prospects

Michigan’s football team had a subpar 2020 season with a 2-4 record, but it still is among the country’s best at recruiting. Bud Elliott of 247Sports released his annual Blue-Chip Ratio list Monday that includes programs that have signed more four- and five-star recruits over the last four classes than two- and three-star prospects. He uses the 247Sports Composite rankings.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: I'm thinking half...

Further information about location of tickets and delivery of tickets will come later in the summer. Considering that only 28,000 tickets were allocated per school, I still think the actual number of tickets distributed will be about half of what is reflected above. Sometimes good things fall apart so better...
Kentucky StateHastings Tribune

John Clay: Addition of Ole Miss linebacker just what Kentucky football needed for 2021

If the best approach to recruiting athletes from the transfer portal is the targeted approach, then Kentucky football hit the bullseye with Jacquez Jones. When all is said and done, the former Ole Miss linebacker, who officially committed to the Cats on Thursday via Instagram, might be UK Coach Mark Stoops’ second-most important addition for the 2021 campaign, behind only Wan’Dale Robinson.
Oregon StateEleven Warriors

A Familiar Foe Returns to the 'Shoe This Fall in Joe Moorhead and His Option-Heavy Oregon Attack

Most football coaches don't typically share their secrets. Then again, Joe Moorhead isn't a typical football coach. After spending a dozen years working his way up through the ranks as an assistant at Georgetown, Akron, and Connecticut, the Fordham alum was named the head coach at his alma mater in 2012. But just two years after the Rams had gone 1-10, Moorhead led the program to an 11-1 season and a birth in the FCS playoffs.