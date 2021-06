One of WWE's most notorious moments in company history remains the Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind (Mick Foley) during the 1998 King of the Ring pay-per-view. That bout saw "The Deadman" throw Foley off the roof of the Cell into the commentary table below, then chokeslammed him through the roof down to the mat below. Both Undertaker and Foley have spoken about that match and the physical toll it took numerous times, but during the latest A&E Biography episode on Foley WWE Chairman Vince McMahon finally revealed how he reacted to the match.