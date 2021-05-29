Village Pantry in Marysville Slapped with 8 Health Code Violations

Marysville, Ohio

The Village Pantry at 303 E 5th St, Marysville had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Village Pantry received a total of 8 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Union County Health Department.

3717-1-05.1(O)(1) / Using a handwashing sink - accessible at all times

Critical Corrected During Inspection Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed items blocking the handwashing sink.

3717-1-04.5(B)(5) / Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils - cleaning frequency.

Repeat Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at the required frequency.Observed accumulation of dirt on pop nozzles at the soda machine.



3717-1-04.5(C) / Cooking and baking equipment - cleaning frequency

Cooking and/or baking equipment not cleaned when required. The interior of the microwave is unclean.



3717-1-03.2(Q) / Food storage - preventing contamination from the premises.

Corrected During Inspection Improper storage of food items. Observed a box of Hershey's chocolate bars was kept on the floor in the back room.



3717-1-04.8(G)(1) / Kitchenware and tableware - handling of single-service and single-use articles.

Single-service or single-use articles, kitchenware, or tableware not handled, displayed, or dispensed properly. Utensils ladles were not facing the same direction with their handles on top.



3717-1-04.5(D) / Nonfood-contact surfaces - cleaning frequency.

Repeat Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Scissors need to be easily disassembled for cleaning.



3717-1-04.5(A)(3) / Cleanliness of nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The Creamer holder is unclean.



3717-1-06.4(D) / Cleaning ventilation systems, nuisance, and discharge prohibition.

Repeat Ventilation system not maintained. The air vent in the cooking area is dirty. The ceiling vent/fan in the women's restroom is dirty.

