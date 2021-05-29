Cancel
Marysville, OH

Village Pantry in Marysville Slapped with 8 Health Code Violations

SCDNReports
 16 days ago

Marysville, Ohio

The Village Pantry at 303 E 5th St, Marysville had a very bad day when Health Inspectors arrived.

According to their report, Village Pantry received a total of 8 Health Code Violations.

Here’s a rundown of the official report from the Union County Health Department.

3717-1-05.1(O)(1) / Using a handwashing sink - accessible at all times
Critical Corrected During Inspection Handwashing sink not accessible. Observed items blocking the handwashing sink.

3717-1-04.5(B)(5) / Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils - cleaning frequency.
Repeat Utensils and equipment contacting non-TCS foods not cleaned at the required frequency.Observed accumulation of dirt on pop nozzles at the soda machine.

3717-1-04.5(C) / Cooking and baking equipment - cleaning frequency
Cooking and/or baking equipment not cleaned when required. The interior of the microwave is unclean.

3717-1-03.2(Q) / Food storage - preventing contamination from the premises.
Corrected During Inspection Improper storage of food items. Observed a box of Hershey's chocolate bars was kept on the floor in the back room.

3717-1-04.8(G)(1) / Kitchenware and tableware - handling of single-service and single-use articles.
Single-service or single-use articles, kitchenware, or tableware not handled, displayed, or dispensed properly. Utensils ladles were not facing the same direction with their handles on top.

3717-1-04.5(D) / Nonfood-contact surfaces - cleaning frequency.
Repeat Non-food contact surface(s) not cleaned at the required frequency. Scissors need to be easily disassembled for cleaning.

3717-1-04.5(A)(3) / Cleanliness of nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment.
Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. The Creamer holder is unclean.

3717-1-06.4(D) / Cleaning ventilation systems, nuisance, and discharge prohibition.
Repeat Ventilation system not maintained. The air vent in the cooking area is dirty. The ceiling vent/fan in the women's restroom is dirty.

How do you feel? What do you think?

Portsmouth, OH
Welcome to SCDN. We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

