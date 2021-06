It's never a fun thing when your team is sent packing after a hard-fought playoff series, but that is the reality the Colorado Avalanche are facing after being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. It's likely even tougher for the Avs knowing they were up two games to none in the series, only to lose four straight games at the hands of the Knights. As for blame, Colorado coach Jared Bednartold the media to look no further than himself.