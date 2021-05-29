Cancel
Colorado State

Grading the Week: Colorado women continue to carry the Centennial State banner best

By Matt Schubert
Denver Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t take long for the newly initiated to notice a very conspicuous long-term trend in Colorado athletics. As good as the male athletes from this state might be — and guys such as Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland, Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey are incredible — Colorado’s women are the ones who truly carry the Centennial State’s athletic banner best.

www.denverpost.com
