Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Teen Suspect In Fatal Stabbing Of 13-Year-Old Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey To Be Tried As An Adult

By Aisling O'Connor
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 16 days ago

The Florida teen suspect Aiden Fucci in the fatal stabbing of 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey is to be tried as an adult.

The 14-year-old allegedly stabbed Bailey 114 times, according to the Seventh Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza, the St. Augustine Record reported.

Fucci will be charged with first-degree murder after a grand jury returned an indictment on Thursday, May 27, WJXT-TV reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qq1b3_0aFPh8O300
Source: ST. JOHNS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s a sad decision, and a sad state of affairs. But it was clear to us after we looked at what happened, that it was not only appropriate to charge the defendant as an adult, but it was really the only choice that we can make," Larizza explained.

"He indicated to several witnesses that he was going to kill someone by taking them in the woods and stabbing them, which are certainly the facts of this case," Larizza said.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Larizza, 49 of the wounds found on Bailey's hands, arms and head were defensive. "The bottom line is that premeditation, could be inferred, certainly from just the sheer number of stab wounds that Tristyn Bailey had to suffer," he noted.

Bailey was initially reported missing after she vanished in St. Johns County, but her body was found less than a day later. The girl was found dead in a remote, wooded area at around 6 p.m. by a local resident after authorities had put out a missing person alert, after she was last seen after midnight on Sunday, May 9, OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, May 11, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s office announced that Bailey died of "force trauma by stabbing." Her death was ruled as a homicide by the medical examiner.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Larizza, a knife was found in a pond near where Bailey’s body was discovered and the tip of the knife had reportedly broken off and was found by the medical examiner in Bailey’s body. Larizza also said that Bailey’s DNA was discovered on Fucci’s shoes and a T-shirt found in his bedroom by investigators.

According to WJXT, Fucci confessed to detectives he had gotten into an argument with Bailey. Witnesses also reported seeing the pair walking in the park at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 9.

Fucci was initially held on one count of second-degree murder. "That's actually a decision we made collectively with the State Attorney's Office," Sheriff Robert Hardwick noted earlier this month. "We can always increase the charge."

"I hope that parents will learn something from this, this vicious and brutal murder, and that is that you need to know what your kids are doing and what they are saying," Larizza said. "Because while we might not be able to stop these brutal and vicious murders from happening, we ought to at least try."

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

5K+
Followers
409
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Seventh Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Teen#Homicide Detectives#Stab Wounds#The St Augustine Record#Wjxt Tv#Seventh Judicial Circuit#St Johns County Sheriff#Cheerleader Tristyn#Suspect#Second Degree Murder#First Degree Murder#Investigators#Grand Jury#Parents#Authorities#Force Trauma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Violent CrimesInternational Business Times

6 Teens Arrested For Alleged Fatal Assault Of 35-Year-Old Man

People with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Six teenagers, all aged 16 or 17, were taken into custody Sunday in connection with the death of a 35-year-old man in England. Medics and the police responded to a scene in Cramlington in the early hours of Saturday...
Fargo, NDThe Dickinson Press

Suspect arrested in Fargo stabbing of 14-year-old girl

FARGO — One man is under arrest in the stabbing of a teenage girl, who was found bloody and unconscious near a strip mall in south Fargo Friday, June 4. Arthur Prince Kollie, 23, with no permanent address, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the Fargo Police Department.
Memphis, TNPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Teen charged after 12-year-old uses his gun to shoot 13-year-old in dispute over video game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested an 18-year-old after a 12-year-old boy said that he used the older boy’s gun to shoot a 13-year-old during a dispute over a video game, according to WHBQ-TV. Authorities arrested Keshun Tuggle on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, providing a handgun to a juvenile, and tampering with or fabricating evidence, WHBQ reported.
Eastpointe, MIMidland Daily News

Teen charged as adult in high school classroom stabbing

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit high school student has been charged as an adult in the stabbing of another student inside a classroom. The 15-year-old was arraigned Wednesday on one count of assault with intent to murder, according to the Macomb County prosecutor’s office. Bond was set at...
Violent CrimesComplex

Man Wanted for Four Murders Captured Following Weeklong Manhunt

After a week on the run, murder suspect Tyler Terry has been arrested following an extensive search that utilized over 300 police officers. Associated Press reports that Terry was arrested on Monday without a single shot being fired, with no injuries sustained by him or the hundreds of cops. The 26-year-old has been on the run since May 17, with authorities stating he had been living in the woods to evade police. He was wanted in connection with two killings in South Carolina, and two in St. Louis, Missouri. Eugene Simpson was among one of his alleged victims, and his estranged wife Adrienne Simpson is currently in custody due to her involvement with Terry.
Lotterydailynewsgh.com

19 year old teen stabbed sisters, 27 & 46, to death ‘after making deal with devil to win lotteryâ

A teenager repeatedly stabbed two sisters to death after making a ‘deal with the Devil’ to “sacrifice” their lives to win the lottery, a court has heard. Danyal Hussein, 19 (pictured below in a court sketch), allegedly slaughtered Bibaa Henry, 46, and her 27-year-old half-sister Nicole Smallman in a “frenzied” and “savage” attack, it has been heard. The teen is accused of using a knife to stab Nicole 28 times and plunging the blade so hard into Bibaa that it broke.