And, now for something lighter. The family video opens with two young English boys, Harry, 3, and Charlie, 1, sitting comfortably in a high, leather chair. At first, Harry is teasing Charlie with his finger; but when he puts his finger into Charlie’s mouth for the second time, Charlie bites Harry tenaciously. Harry howls, “Charlie. that really hurt me” as Charlie, nonplussed, continues to grin happily while hamming it up for the camera. This hilarious, yet touching, 55-second YouTube video uploaded in 2007 by two devoted parents is one of the most watched videos in YouTube history, gathering more than 885 million views as at June 1, 2021.