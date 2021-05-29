Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tazewell County, VA

UPDATE: Driver charged with DUI, passenger dies following single-vehicle wreck near Springville

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 17 days ago

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

TAZEWELL, Va. — The victim of a single-vehicle fatal crash in Tazewell County Thursday has been identified and the driver of the car has been charged with DUI.

Corrine Geller, Virginia State Police public relations director, said Cynthia H. Dillow, 58, of North Tazewell, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The driver, Mark C. Dillow, 60, also of North Tazewell, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was charged with DUI, Geller said.

The crash occurred on 12:16 p.m. Thursday on Route 460 in the Springville area.

A 2015 Honda Civic was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the highway into a ditch. The vehicle continued and struck a utility pole and a culvert, and then overturned.

Both occupants of the car were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation led by Master Trooper M.J. Nelson.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
2K+
Followers
174
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tazewell County, VA
Accidents
City
Tazewell, VA
City
North Tazewell, VA
City
Wytheville, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Tazewell County, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Tazewell County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Springville#Traffic Accident#Dui#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Tazewell County, VABluefield Daily Telegraph

Tazewell County warrants for May 16, 2021

TAZEWELL,Va. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the following individuals. Anyone information pertaining to the whereabouts of any of these people can call 276-988-5966, 276-988-0645 or 276-988-1167. All tips will be treated as confidential and all callers may remain anonymous, according to the sheriff’s office. • Jason...