UPDATE: Driver charged with DUI, passenger dies following single-vehicle wreck near Springville

TAZEWELL, Va. — The victim of a single-vehicle fatal crash in Tazewell County Thursday has been identified and the driver of the car has been charged with DUI.

Corrine Geller, Virginia State Police public relations director, said Cynthia H. Dillow, 58, of North Tazewell, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The driver, Mark C. Dillow, 60, also of North Tazewell, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was charged with DUI, Geller said.

The crash occurred on 12:16 p.m. Thursday on Route 460 in the Springville area.

A 2015 Honda Civic was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the highway into a ditch. The vehicle continued and struck a utility pole and a culvert, and then overturned.

Both occupants of the car were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation led by Master Trooper M.J. Nelson.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

