I-77 bridge replacement project planned for Exit 14 in Mercer County

ATHENS — An interstate bridge replacement project in Mercer County could lead to construction delays next month.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation is planning an accelerated bridge deck replacement project at the Athens Exit Ramp, also known as Exit 14, on Interstate 77 south, according to the WVDOT.

Construction on the bridge project will take place between June 21 to 23 and from July 11 to 22, the DOT said in a press release.

Once the work begins, temporary detours will be required in June and July.

The exit ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on June 21, 22 and 23 to prepare for the project. Then the exit ramp will be closed 24 hours a day from July 11 through July 22 to allow for the actual deck removal and replacement, according to the DOT.

While the exit ramp is closed, traffic will be detoured to Princeton Exit 9 and back to the northbound Exit 14 ramp.

The DOT reminds motorists to exercise caution while driving through construction zones, and to keep their hands off their phones will driving.

