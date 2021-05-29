Cancel
Dripping Springs, TX

Woodshock: The ’80s Festival That Welcomed Misfits

By Rosie Ninesling
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn July 1985, a cacophony of shrill vocals and distorted guitar reverberated through Hurlbut Ranch in Dripping Springs. Fortunately for the plastered teenagers and tripped-out concertgoers in attendance, there were more attractions than music. After ceremoniously peeling off their clothes, the partiers dipped into a nearby swimming hole—creating a new tradition at Woodshock, a festival that welcomed misfits, championed underground bands, and encouraged disorder.

