Fayetteville, NC

Suspect charged for the murder of pregnant mom Ashanti Bellamy

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 17 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Homicide Detectives have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of Ashanti Bellamy and her unborn child that occurred on May 17, 2021, along Ridge Road. Raymond Earl Holmes Jr. (B/M, 41), was charged with First Degree Murder, Murder of an Unborn Child, First Degree Kidnapping (2 counts), Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Conspiracy, Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury, and Possession of a Firearm by Felon.

