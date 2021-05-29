¡MIRA!: The farm workers among us

We who live in Central New York are blessed with so much, including our lakes and the many agri-businesses that dot their shores. How many of us have looked at a map of the many wineries available and plotted out our destinations for the day? It’s lovely to spend a sunny afternoon going from one winery to another. As I stare out into the vineyards and marvel at their magnificence, I often wonder about the “non-immigrant foreign workers” who, mostly unseen by us, toil the land, for our benefit. For this column I decided to learn more about them.