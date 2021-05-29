Opinion: Eric Carle Brought Light and Color To Our Lives

Part Three of a series by Amy Leigh Wicks on retreating to a creative island and recovering from a traumatic brain injury. Lou Reed says the sun pours down like honey and I see it here, on the smooth oak floors of this one-bedroom cabin in Northern California, where I wake midmorning and flick on the glass kettle, wrapped in the paper-thin kimono Aunt Deb gave me when I was twelve. I measure out my coffee and perch on the faded blue cushion of a straight-backed wooden chair to watch the water boil. Tiny bubbles form slowly and rise to the surface. This time I will watch until the end. Until the bubbles grow and become furious rolling waves — a shadow from a tree outside moves along the floor at my feet and I break my gaze, rise like a cat and move automatically to the window. A fat gray squirrel bends a thin branch fifteen feet above the ground with his trembling weight. I am enraptured. He looks back over his shoulder then forward, and leaps onto the extended wispy branch of another tree then another, until he has travelled up and out a great distance. I have not given much thought to what being able to move through space in this way might mean until now. What a strange network. Not down on the earth or floating above the forest, but right in the center of all things, on a path no one else has taken, threading thin ends of pine and oak branches, suspended and intimating a gappy horizontal web, invisible until traversed. Where they were planted, the trunks are a good distance from one another, but as they rise, the trees’ bodies lean and spread open, and sometimes even reach out to graze each other. A click behind me. The water has piqued and the great rolling bubbles are slowing down. I pour the steaming waterfall over crushed black grounds, swirl the glass beaker until creamy pale foam rests on top, and wait. Today I will not venture beyond my porch. Yesterday was the same, and the day before, the same.