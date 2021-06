As part of the Dallas Weekly’s celebration of Black Music Month, we recently caught up with some of our 2020 Best of Black Dallas music category winners. Lady Diamond was voted Best Jazz Singer (female) by DW’s readers for her impeccable singing and songwriting, but making music is just one of her many talents. Along with expanding her repertoire in the music world, she contributes to the Dallas community in several other ways. In fact, she recently re-launched “You Can Live Again,” a movement meant to empower people to move past their current circumstances and use them as steppingstones to live again and impact the lives of those around them.