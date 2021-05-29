Remembering A Veteran Who Put Aside His Struggles For Others

Let’s be entirely honest and say that there are plenty of us that aren’t going to recognize every celebrity that comes up in the news these days unless we grew up watching them or saw them rise to their current position in Hollywood. That doesn’t mean that the celebrities we don’t know about are any less important, since people like Robert Hogan still made their careers work and were instrumental in a number of ways since the mere fact that they were in the business at one time is enough to state that they made an impact. It might not be an impact that a person can easily see or even recognize, but it’s an impact all the same since they were there and made their own mark on the business that will remain there for as long as recorded history allows it. Saying that he was a great actor, one of the best, someone unique, and unloading many other well-worn cliches would be a bit of dishonor to a man that lived a life and created a reputation that wasn’t the most stellar in the industry but was still respectable.