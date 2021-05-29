Cancel
Carroll County, IL

Frost Advisory issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Rock Island, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS

weather.gov
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-29 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Rock Island; Stephenson; Whiteside FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures dipped into the mid 30s across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, along and north of Highway 30. With sunny skies temperatures have already started warming. Therefore, the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 am.

