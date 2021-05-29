Frost Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-29 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Iowa; Jackson; Johnson; Jones; Linn; Muscatine; Scott FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING Temperatures dipped into the mid 30s across eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, along and north of Highway 30. With sunny skies temperatures have already started warming. Therefore, the frost advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 am.alerts.weather.gov