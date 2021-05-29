Cancel
2021 NBA Playoffs: Nuggets vs. Blazers odds, line, picks, Game 4 predictions from model on 99-66 roll

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets will try to take a commanding lead in the series when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday for Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The Nuggets have won the past two to go up 2-1, with Austin Rivers taking over in the fourth quarter of Game 3 to lead Denver to a 120-115 victory. Portland's Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets have been battling to be the top scorer throughout the series, and Lillard had a game-high 37 points while Jokic had 36 in Game 3. Rivers had 21 points, with 16 of those in the fourth quarter.

