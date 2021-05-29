Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Summer Camp Critter Fun

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWg18_0aFPe5Yp00

TAMPA, Fla.- Would your kiddos like to connect and be one with nature? This camp is a great option and will be so much fun!

The Little Red Wagon Native Nursery is all about environmental immersion. Cool and native plants. Butterflies fluttering around. Bees pollinating flowers. How does that sound? Pretty cool right? You should see the kids’ reactions. Their wide-eyed expressions and reactions are priceless. Wow, lasting memories are being made for sure!

Children of all ages will be immersed into learning about butterflies, cocoons and chrysalis, and critters. It will be a rewarding and educational summer camp where the kids will leave inspired, educated, and motivated to care about nature. If your kids have ever expressed an interest in critters or nature this is the camp for them.

The owner of the Little Red Wagon Native Nursery is a butterfly whisperer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0594JU_0aFPe5Yp00
Anita Camacho, SOURCE: MEF MEDIA

She loves to teach and share her knowledge with others so that they can learn and grow in their nature love. It’s a simple as planting this sort of plant to attract that sort of creature. She will teach and inspire future nature lovers to understand and appreciate the little critters in our neighborhoods.

Camp topics include:

  • Butterflies Solar-powered beauties.
  • Night Owls & nocturnal friends.
  • Pollinator buddies.
  • Creatures treehouse.
  • Leapin lizards and reptile friends.

Camp specifics:

  • For ages 6-10 years old
  • Drop off 8-8:30 am
  • Camp hours 8:30-12:30 each week.

Kids can expect:

  • Hands-on science labs.
  • Animal encounters
  • Daily yoga
  • Themed crafts
  • Diggin’ in the dirt
  • Music, Games, and more

Cost is $200 a week and camp starts June 1 through August 6.

Anita Camacho is a butterfly specialist. She’s the President and Founder of Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation and the Tampa Bay Chapter of North American Butterfly Association. She’s really kind of a butterfly whisperer!

She opened Little Red Wagon in August 2020, and plans to open a butterfly conservatory at the Little Red Wagon nursery site later this year.

She’s traveled the world studying butterflies. She’s a huge proponent of native plants and their importance. Her nursery is the only NATIVE PLANT NURSERY in Hillsborough County.

The Little Red Wagon Native Nursery is located at 4113 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629. Call today to sign up! Call (813) 755-9579 or use this link to sign up https://butterflytampa.com/summer-camps/

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Critters#Flowers#Cost#Little Red Wagon#Native Plant Nursery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

“It’s A Girl” Rare Southern White Rhino Born At ZOOTampa

TAMPA, Fla. – ZooTampa just welcomed a baby southern white rhino to the family. The calf was born during the overnight hours of Sunday, June 6, 2021. The female calf and her mom, 20 -year-old Alake, an experienced mother, are doing well. The baby rhino appears to be strong and is nursing alongside her mother. This birth marks the 8th southern white rhino calf born at ZooTampa.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Health Alert For Pinellas County Beaches, Red Tide Bloom

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas) is notifying the public of a Red Tide bloom along Pinellas coastal beaches. Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation similar to cold symptoms. Some individuals with breathing problems such as asthma might experience more severe symptoms.
Tarpon Springs, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Police Looking For Driver Who Threw A Kitten Out Of His Window, Running It Over

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – The Tarpon Springs Police Department responded to an incident involving animal cruelty. Upon arrival at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Levis Ave., officers were informed that the operator of a pick-up truck, threw a small yellow kitten out of the driver’s side window, and then ran the kitten over. The kitten was found to be deceased, due to its injuries.
JournalismPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

It’s Time For A Little ‘Trading Places’

An English teacher at a preppy, hoity-toity New Jersey private school where the tuition runs more than $50,000 a year, recently quit her job. As was reported by a few outlets this week, Dana Stangel-Plowe was fed up with the Dwight-Englewood School imposing Critical Race Theory on faculty and students.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Stacked Undercard Announced For Triller Fight Club On June 19th In Miami, Hosted By Mario Lopez And Snoop Dogg

Triller Fight Club has announced a stacked undercard for LOPEZ vs. KAMBOSOS JR. set for Saturday, June 19 at Miami’s loanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins. FITE will broadcast globally the undercard free-of-charge starting at 3:30pm ET with the Pay-Per-View starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. Ticket and Pay-Per-View purchase information can be found at www.TrillerFightClub.com.