Summer Camp Critter Fun

TAMPA, Fla.- Would your kiddos like to connect and be one with nature? This camp is a great option and will be so much fun!

The Little Red Wagon Native Nursery is all about environmental immersion. Cool and native plants. Butterflies fluttering around. Bees pollinating flowers. How does that sound? Pretty cool right? You should see the kids’ reactions. Their wide-eyed expressions and reactions are priceless. Wow, lasting memories are being made for sure!

Children of all ages will be immersed into learning about butterflies, cocoons and chrysalis, and critters. It will be a rewarding and educational summer camp where the kids will leave inspired, educated, and motivated to care about nature. If your kids have ever expressed an interest in critters or nature this is the camp for them.

The owner of the Little Red Wagon Native Nursery is a butterfly whisperer.

She loves to teach and share her knowledge with others so that they can learn and grow in their nature love. It’s a simple as planting this sort of plant to attract that sort of creature. She will teach and inspire future nature lovers to understand and appreciate the little critters in our neighborhoods.

Camp topics include:

Butterflies Solar-powered beauties.

Night Owls & nocturnal friends.

Pollinator buddies.

Creatures treehouse.

Leapin lizards and reptile friends.

Camp specifics:

For ages 6-10 years old

Drop off 8-8:30 am

Camp hours 8:30-12:30 each week.

Kids can expect:

Hands-on science labs.

Animal encounters

Daily yoga

Themed crafts

Diggin’ in the dirt

Music, Games, and more

Cost is $200 a week and camp starts June 1 through August 6.

Anita Camacho is a butterfly specialist. She’s the President and Founder of Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation and the Tampa Bay Chapter of North American Butterfly Association. She’s really kind of a butterfly whisperer!

She opened Little Red Wagon in August 2020, and plans to open a butterfly conservatory at the Little Red Wagon nursery site later this year.

She’s traveled the world studying butterflies. She’s a huge proponent of native plants and their importance. Her nursery is the only NATIVE PLANT NURSERY in Hillsborough County.

The Little Red Wagon Native Nursery is located at 4113 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629. Call today to sign up! Call (813) 755-9579 or use this link to sign up https://butterflytampa.com/summer-camps/

