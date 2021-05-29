Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

GOP Lawmakers Seek To Block Biden Admins Directive Promoting BLM Overseas

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gQuQa_0aFPe09C00

The Pledge of Allegiance says the American flag represents “one nation, under God, indivisible. …”

But the Biden administration apparently doesn’t see it that way.

Earlier this week, ABC News reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized all U.S. embassies and consulates in foreign countries to hoist the Black Lives Matter flag on their official flagpoles.

Blinken’s directive to American diplomatic missions around the world said the idea was “to promote policy objectives to advance racial equity and support for underserved communities,” especially on May 25, the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, and on June 19 to commemorate Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in America.

The nation’s top diplomat also released a video to staff in which he said the United States could only be a “credible force for human rights around the world” by confronting “the realities of racism and hatred here at home.”

Beyond the fact that someone should buy Blinken an American history book so he better understands how America has been a force for human rights around the world for about 250 years, imagine the message his race-baiting sends not just to the world, but Americans as well.

How about to Hispanic-Americans, who have been the largest minority group in America for more than a decade?

How about to Asian-Americans, who lead the country in educational and economic achievement, but still see on the news almost nightly video of members of their group being beaten by black suspects?

Do not their lives matter? Perhaps the slogan should be “All Lives Matter.”

But Republican lawmakers now seek to stop the Biden administration’s racialism.

According to CNSNews.com, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican, has filed the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021, a bill banning the display of flags featuring political organizations and movements at U.S. diplomatic posts.

The bill would restrict flag displays to the American flag – which recall represents all Americans – as well as the flag of the host nation; the flag of a U.S. state, territory, or possession; a departmental; the flag of U.S. military forces; or the POW/MIA flag.

“The Administration’s directive is an insult to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our flag and our nation – especially as we head into Memorial Day weekend – and it is absolutely ridiculous that legislation is needed to correct this issue,” Malliotakis said in a statement.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik added, “Our beautiful American flag should fly over our U.S. embassies around the world – not the flag of a political organization founded by Marxists.”

Another sponsor, Texas Congressman Pete Sessions, said in a statement, “The American flag is a physical representation of our nation’s history and intrinsic principles. It is a symbol of hope and opportunity. The only flag that should characterize the United States of America at our embassies overseas is Old Glory. Political flags have no place in exemplifying our nation abroad.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

View All 569 Commentsarrow_down
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Malliotakis
Person
Pete Sessions
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Abc News#State#Juneteenth#Hispanic Americans#Asian Americans#Republican#Administration#Old Glory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Journalism
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds Rejected by Black Caucus For Backing Trump, Says He Is ‘Allowed’ To Have His Own Thoughts

In Congress, there are few lawmakers who are more partisan, more liberal, or more stomach-churning than Rep. Steve Cohen. But an anecdote involving the Tennessee Democrat sheds some enlightenment on contemporary racial politics. In January 2007, shortly after being sworn in, Cohen, who is white, wanted to join the Congressional...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden rips GOP, Trump overseas in break from political norm

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …. Biden slams Republicans while on foreign soil in break with political norms. President Biden blasted former president Donald Trump and Republicans during a press conference following a NATO summit in Brussels on Monday, even though Biden's campaign ripped Trump in 2019 for waging a political attack overseas.
Presidential Electionfreedomupdates.com

With The Threat Of China Looming, Biden Admin Backseats Defense

Our adversaries must have practically cheered when they heard Biden was the new president of the United States. Trump had them on edge. China was wary of Trump and he was on far better terms with Russia. So America downgraded to a man that hardly remembers his own name and is nothing more than a puppet for progressives. But our adversaries see that we are in a weakened state and have been mobilizing. In fact, Biden admits that China is looking to take us over by 2030. So you would think the Biden Administration would be building up our defense at least a little bit. But according to a Defense expert that is not the case at all.
Congress & CourtsWiscnews.com

FROSTMAN COLUMN: Biden admin takes a troubling stance on gun rights

The conversation with stunted replies is happening again. This time, the scene is Congress on May 26, featuring the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives nominee David Chipman. Republican senators want Chipman to answer a simple question. What is an “assault weapon?” The exchange between...
Congress & Courtslawofficer.com

Lawmakers introduce bill to ban BLM flags from flying at U.S. embassies

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Last weak a leaked memo indicates Joe Biden’s State Department plans to sanction Black Lives Matter flags and banners at U.S. “Diplomatic and Consular posts.” The memo of “authorization,” first reported by Jack Posobiec at Human Events and covered by Law Officer, prefaces the guidance on BLM in relation to the recent anniversary of George Floyd’s death.
Congress & Courtsmontanadailygazette.com

Biden Admin Systemic Racism Blocked by Appellate Court

A federal appeals court this week blocked the Biden administration from prioritizing grants in its restaurant relief program on the basis of race and gender. In a 2-1 ruling, the 6th Circuit Court granted an injunction to a restaurant that sued the Small Business Administration to challenge its use of race and sex preferences when distributing its $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Funds. The court held that prioritizing women, and socially and economically disadvantaged business owners for the first 21 days of the application period violated the equal protection clause.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Haaland urges Biden to fully protect three national monuments weakened by Donald Trump

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has recommended in a confidential report that President Biden restore full protections to three national monuments diminished by President Donald Trump, including Utah’s Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and a huge marine reserve off New England. The move, described by two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it was not yet public, would preserve about 5 million acres of federal land and water.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden has 3 options in dealing with Manchin and Sinema

The Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the U.S. Senate, combined with unanimous opposition from Republicans in the chamber, necessarily means that any Democratic senator can derail any bill. Holding the entire Democratic caucus together in the Senate is vital for any vote that requires a simple majority for passage. This extends...
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

President Biden Kicks Off First Overseas Trip

President Biden kicked off his first overseas trip as president on Wednesday, declaring "the United States is back." He started his 8-day trip by visiting with U.S. troops and their families stationed in the U.K. He'll also meet with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and later head to a summit...