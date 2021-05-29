GOP Lawmakers Seek To Block Biden Admins Directive Promoting BLM Overseas

The Pledge of Allegiance says the American flag represents “one nation, under God, indivisible. …”

But the Biden administration apparently doesn’t see it that way.

Earlier this week, ABC News reported, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized all U.S. embassies and consulates in foreign countries to hoist the Black Lives Matter flag on their official flagpoles.

Blinken’s directive to American diplomatic missions around the world said the idea was “to promote policy objectives to advance racial equity and support for underserved communities,” especially on May 25, the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, and on June 19 to commemorate Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in America.

The nation’s top diplomat also released a video to staff in which he said the United States could only be a “credible force for human rights around the world” by confronting “the realities of racism and hatred here at home.”

Beyond the fact that someone should buy Blinken an American history book so he better understands how America has been a force for human rights around the world for about 250 years, imagine the message his race-baiting sends not just to the world, but Americans as well.

How about to Hispanic-Americans, who have been the largest minority group in America for more than a decade?

How about to Asian-Americans, who lead the country in educational and economic achievement, but still see on the news almost nightly video of members of their group being beaten by black suspects?

Do not their lives matter? Perhaps the slogan should be “All Lives Matter.”

But Republican lawmakers now seek to stop the Biden administration’s racialism.

According to CNSNews.com, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a New York Republican, has filed the Stars and Stripes Act of 2021, a bill banning the display of flags featuring political organizations and movements at U.S. diplomatic posts.

The bill would restrict flag displays to the American flag – which recall represents all Americans – as well as the flag of the host nation; the flag of a U.S. state, territory, or possession; a departmental; the flag of U.S. military forces; or the POW/MIA flag.

“The Administration’s directive is an insult to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our flag and our nation – especially as we head into Memorial Day weekend – and it is absolutely ridiculous that legislation is needed to correct this issue,” Malliotakis said in a statement.

House GOP Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik added, “Our beautiful American flag should fly over our U.S. embassies around the world – not the flag of a political organization founded by Marxists.”

Another sponsor, Texas Congressman Pete Sessions, said in a statement, “The American flag is a physical representation of our nation’s history and intrinsic principles. It is a symbol of hope and opportunity. The only flag that should characterize the United States of America at our embassies overseas is Old Glory. Political flags have no place in exemplifying our nation abroad.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.