Washington Summer Classic Returns Next Week

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter most in-person activities were cancelled last year, Washington’s annual town celebration is back with some changes. The Washington Summer Classic takes place June 4th and June 5th with Friday as Family Day and Saturday as Ridiculous Ag Day. Chamber Events Coordinator Alisha Davis says after the success of last year’s Ridiculous Day sidewalk sales being expanded to three days, Washington businesses will be holding those Thursday through Saturday. Davis also shares some changes for the parades, “The tractor parade, we’ve moved that to Saturday and that was typically on Thursday and we’ve combined it with the Ridiculous parade. So that’ll hit downtown at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday night. So that was a big change that we made this year and we just had so many tractor riders participate last year that we felt moving it to Saturday we’d have just as many if not more this year.”

