Washington, IA

Washington Class of 2021 Graduates Tomorrow

By Sam McIntosh
 16 days ago

“COVID did not stop us” is the motto for Washington High School’s Class of 2021, and they will be celebrating their achievements and upcoming journeys tomorrow. Commencement will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Case Field. Face masks are optional, and spectators will be allowed to enter beginning at 12:30 p.m. Spectators will sit in the home bleachers with students on the track and the stage on the field facing the bleachers. Speeches will be given by seniors Anna Miller, Cameron Westphal, Hunter Rarick and Class President Josie Tanner. The class colors are black and silver, and the class song is “I’ll Always Remember You” from Hannah Montana. The valedictorian will also be announced during the ceremony.

