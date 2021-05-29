Washington Class of 2021 Graduates Tomorrow

The Washington community is invited to come enjoy some food and free entertainment in Central Park for the fifth annual Washington Middle School’s Got Talent Show. This is the first year the event is being held downtown and will feature copies of middle school students’ art on display in the park, food vendors including El Gringo Loco, Cheryl’s Ice Cream, and Eaton Good Kettlecorn, a silent auction, and a bevy of talent on stage which vocal teacher Cailee Wenger says is not an easy feat to participate, “We have students trying out that are dancing, we have students trying out that are rapping, we have students that are going to be doing some stand-up comedy or some jokes, and other students that are playing instruments. So it’ll be interesting to see which of those acts get selected, but typically we have between 20-40 students that will try or even 20-40 groups that will try to get in the show and we only can select between 8 and 15 depending on the length of their act.”