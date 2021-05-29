Cancel
Cumberland County, PA

Cumberland Valley School Board approves 3% tax increase

By Phyllis Zimmerman For The Sentinel
Cumberland County Sentinel
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumberland Valley School District property owners can expect to pay more in real estate taxes in the 2021-22 fiscal year. On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board gave final approval to a 2021-22 general fund budget that will increase the district’s real estate taxes from its current rate of 10.227 mills to 10.533 mills. Under next year’s new tax rate, a property owner assessed at a district average of $264,758 will pay $81.02 more in real estate taxes next year.

cumberlink.com
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 3 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday as county sees new low since fall

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County has finally fallen to single digits, something the county hasn't seen since October. Though the number of new cases reported on Mondays is usually lower on average than what is reported the rest of the week, due to the data being collected on Sundays, the latest report of only three new cases in the county marked a new low not seen since the fall.
Cumberland County, PAlocal21news.com

Will PA election results be delayed?

On Monday night as Pennsylvanians prepared to vote many also began to wonder if they would get the results on election night. In November of 2020, many of the results were up in the air as counties worked to navigate a number of challenges and some even waited to begin the canvassing process altogether.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

DOH: 21 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Sunday

The state Department of Health reported 37 weekend cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County, with 21 new cases reported on Sunday and 16 new cases on Saturday. Sunday's report included 115 total test results, with four new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (94) and confirmed positive tests (17), the county saw about 15.3% of its tests come back positive.
Cumberland County, PACumberland County Sentinel

Sentinel area fire calls for May 14-15

2:01 a.m.: automatic alarm, Waterford Drive, Silver Spring Township; Silver Spring, New Kingstown. 7:06 a.m.: automatic alarm, E. Dykeman Road, Shippensburg; Vigialnt Hose, West End. 8:17 a.m.: automatic fire alarm, E. Dykeman Road, Shippensburg; Vigialnt Hose, West End. 10:34 a.m.: auto accident, Wertzville Road, Middlesex Township; New Kingstown, Shermans Dale,...