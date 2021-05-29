Cumberland Valley School Board approves 3% tax increase
Cumberland Valley School District property owners can expect to pay more in real estate taxes in the 2021-22 fiscal year. On Monday night, the Cumberland Valley School Board gave final approval to a 2021-22 general fund budget that will increase the district’s real estate taxes from its current rate of 10.227 mills to 10.533 mills. Under next year’s new tax rate, a property owner assessed at a district average of $264,758 will pay $81.02 more in real estate taxes next year.cumberlink.com