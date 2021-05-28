3 inmates sentenced in Rock Island County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending May 5
There were three inmates sentenced to jail in Rock Island County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending May 5. The inmate being released that served the longest time was Alexander L. Payton Sr. for manufacturing or delivery of a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic near a school or park. Alexander L. Payton Sr. spent more than four years incarcerated.rockislandtoday.com