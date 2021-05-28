Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Island County, IL

3 inmates sentenced in Rock Island County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending May 5

By Rock Island Today Reports
rockislandtoday.com
 20 days ago

There were three inmates sentenced to jail in Rock Island County that will be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending May 5. The inmate being released that served the longest time was Alexander L. Payton Sr. for manufacturing or delivery of a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic near a school or park. Alexander L. Payton Sr. spent more than four years incarcerated.

rockislandtoday.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Government
Rock Island County, IL
Government
County
Rock Island County, IL
State
Missouri State
City
Justice, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Week Ending#The Inmate#Prison Policy Initiative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

11 Republican senators agree to bipartisan infrastructure deal

Eleven Republican senators said Wednesday that they have agreed to an infrastructure deal crafted by a group of 20 senators from both parties, meaning that the Senate could advance a measure without resorting to the reconciliation process, which would have enabled the bill to pass without any Republican votes, if all the Democrats voted for it.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the NYC Democratic mayoral debate

Eight Democrats vying to be New York City’s next mayor sparred over the most pressing issues facing the nation’s largest city on Wednesday in the final debate of the Democratic primary. The two-hour showdown presented the candidates with one last chance to make an impression on New Yorkers before voters...