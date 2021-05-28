Stations with the cheapest regular gas in Alpha for the week of May 17-23

(Undated) – Gas prices remain high and show little sign of change. The national average price continues to inch higher as oil prices have reached $71 per barrel, the highest since 2018. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, strong gasoline demand, as states and cities reopen, will likely continue to be a major factor keeping gas prices elevated, even as oil production climbs in the months ahead. Gasbuddy.com shows that for the eighth straight week, the national average price of gasoline has risen, it is currently hovering around $3.09 a gallon. The statewide average in Illinois is $3.28 a gallon. It’s $3.04 in Indiana. DeHaan says we can continue to fight the high gas prices by remembering to shop around each time our cars get below half a tank.