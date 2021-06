Psychonauts 2 has been confirmed to be releasing on August 25, 2021 a date that was announced as part of a new trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase. The 3D platformer looks to be shaping up to be another psychedelic adventure with all the visual upgrades you’d expect from a sequel 15 years in the making. In the new trailer, we get to see more than we’ve ever seen before with all the usual suspects Raz, Milla, Sasha, and co returning to Psychonauts HQ for another exciting escapade.