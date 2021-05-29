Love and remembrance

Since the founding of America, more than 1 million people have died in service of our country. One of the earliest celebrations is believed to have been organized by a group of freed African Americans in Charleston, S.C., after the fall of the Confederacy in 1865. According to David Blight, a Yale University history professor, the Confederate Army used the Washington Race Course and Jockey Club as a prison for Union captives. More than 260 soldiers died at the prison. At the conclusion of the Civil War, one of the first things the freed Black men and women did, Blight said, was to give the Union prisoners a proper burial. Then, on May, 1, 1865, nearly 10,000 freed slaves gathered for a parade to honor those who gave their lives for a cause.